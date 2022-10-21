Milton Keynes University Hospital steps up talent attraction drive

As part of our ongoing attempts to bring the best healthcare talent to the region, Milton Keynes University Hospital (MKUH) has launched a brand-new attraction campaign, encouraging candidates to consider living and working in the city.

The MK Job Show took place in September and saw thousands of potential applicants visit the Centre:MK to connect with the 85 exhibiting local companies. MKUH was one such exhibitor, collaboratively sharing and celebrating the many benefits of working at the hospital during the two days the event took place.

The hospital also took to the stage with Louise Clayton, Deputy Director of Workforce, providing a talk for attendees on working in healthcare, the breadth of roles at the hospital from clinical to administration roles’, and the exceptional package that MKUH offers for colleagues at all levels, across all specialities.

Prior to the MK Job Show, over 1,000 staff attended the hospital’s on-site ‘Event in the Tent’, an annual event designed to share best practice, inspire new ideas and hold collaborative conversations with teams around how MKUH can continue to deliver the best possible experience for patients. As well as opportunities for learning, the event further provides a chance for colleagues to understand the career progression pathways offered across the hospital, ensuring the Trust has all the skills and experience needed to meet the health demands of now and the future.

The hospital began its ambitious new attraction project earlier this year, focusing on the many things the city and the organisation has to offer. Celebrating all of the opportunities available at MKUH, from nursing to finance, the campaign launched its ‘Our City, Our People, Our Hospital’ creative at these shows and this will soon be seen across the city and on platforms such as social media and radio.

For more information about the campaign, and to find out more about working at MKUH, visit jobs.mkuh.nhs.uk