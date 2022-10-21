Mole Valley District Council and landscape architect Allen Scott begin work on Riverside Park, a key project of Transform Leatherhead

Mole Valley District Council (MVDC) and award-winning landscape architects Allen Scott Ltd have begun work on plans for the Riverside Park, a key project of the Transform Leatherhead regeneration programme.

The first stage of the development process focusses on feasibility and involves a number of ground surveys (topographical and arboricultural surveys, plus an ecological assessment) that have been commissioned to take place around the riverside site.

MVDC and Allen Scott are currently finalising the engagement strategy that will outline opportunities for stakeholders to participate in consultation activities.

The consultation process will begin shortly with a range of community groups, organisations and businesses, before opening up to a wider public consultation in early 2023.

Allen Scott – winners of multiple Landscape Institute awards for park projects around the country – aim to publish the Riverside Park concept Masterplan in spring 2023.

Councillor Keira Vyvyan-Robinson, MVDC Cabinet Member for Projects, said: “We are really excited to begin work on this project with Allen Scott. We look forward to hearing the views of local residents, organisations and businesses, and working together to create a park that showcases our beautiful riverside setting.”

Marc Tomes, Director of Allen Scott, further said: “We are delighted to be involved in this exciting project for Leatherhead. The project presents fantastic opportunities to re-imagine and transform this part of the river and its setting, making it better connected to the town and to the community.”

To keep up to date with consultation activities, please follow Transform Leatherhead on Facebook and Twitter.

For further information on the Riverside Park project please see the Transform Leatherhead website or sign up to our e-newsletter.