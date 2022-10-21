October half-term fun to keep the kids active » Babergh Mid Suffolk

Dozens of council-funded activities are taking place across Babergh and Mid Suffolk this half term, perfect for keeping children and families, happy, healthy and active.

Outdoor adventure days, football or dance camps, swimming and family cooking sessions are all available across the districts, with something for all ages across the week.

Sessions can be booked online and are open to everyone, with children receiving free school meals or meeting certain criteria able to register for some activities for free – helping to tackle holiday hunger and support families with rising cost of living costs.

There is also extra support for children with SEND needs at adventure days provided by Abbeycroft Leisure, where children can learn how to build shelters, start fires and try their hands at archery.

Cllr Mary McLaren, Babergh District Council cabinet member for Communities and Wellbeing, said:

We want to make sure children and families have the best opportunities to enjoy themselves together during school holidays. We are delighted to fund so many local, high-quality activities and give families in our districts a choice of sessions during this break.”

Another popular activity returning this autumn is outdoor cooking, where families can learn some cooking skills and recipes, as well as leave with a five-day ingredients box to carry on cooking at home.

Cllr Julie Flatman, Mid Suffolk District Council cabinet member for Communities, Health and Wellbeing, said:

Our aim is to build happy, healthy communities that people want to live and work in – and providing resources like this calendar of activities is a crucial part of making sure we’re supporting families in our districts. I hope everyone has a fantastic half-term break, and we look forward to seeing you at these sessions.”

The discounts available to families with children who receive free school meals is another measure from the council which helps with the rising cost of living. As well as support with housing costs, food and other essentials through the recent Household Support Fund, both councils agreed to open a consultation on increasing the Council Tax Reduction Scheme for low earners to 100%. This is open for public comments until 24 November.