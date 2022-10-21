Plan ahead – emergency utility works

Motorists are being urged to ‘plan ahead’ when using the city’s roads this week, with emergency utility works leading to additional congestion.

A burst water main on the West Street Gyratory and gas works on Armley Road have created unavoidable additional disruption on the city’s highways network.

The gas works have since been completed and works associated with the burst water main are expected to be completed on Saturday.

These emergency unplanned works coincide with the ongoing programme of major improvements being delivered across the city, including on City Square and at the Armley Gyratory.

Councillor Helen Hayden, Leeds City Council’s executive member for infrastructure and climate, said:

“We recognise that our major improvement schemes can lead to some disruption on the highways network, and we work hard to keep this to a minimum by planning our programme so that schemes do not impact on each other.

“The unplanned emergency works have created unavoidable additional pressure on our city’s roads, and we thank people for their patience. At the same time we are encouraging people to plan their journeys in advance, either by allowing extra time or using alternative methods of travel.

“We will be publishing updates on our social media channels, and you can find diversionary routes at www.leeds.gov.uk/planahead”.

