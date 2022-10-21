Ravago Chemicals relocate business operations to Barnsley

A global speciality chemical distributor has opened its main UK headquarters in Barnsley.

Ravago Chemicals UK provides expertise in chemical solutions and supplies a wide variety of industries and applications. Many of the products we use in our everyday lives will likely include a chemical that Ravago Chemicals have within their portfolio.

They offer a storage, distribution and supply chain facility, along with technical service expertise, to their supply partners and customers around the globe as part of a chemical industry which adds more than £18bn of value to the UK economy each year.

The company has signed a long-term lease on 33,000 sq ft commercial premises at Everill Gate Lane, Barnsley, where their offices and warehouse are fully integrated on-site to deal with shipments arriving by rail, road and ocean.

A bulk liquid decanting station is due to be commissioned in 2023 as the business continues to grow. There is expected to be a continued focus on sustainable and eco-friendly products, which is a big driver within the chemical industry.

Everill Gate Lane business park was developed by Lazarus Development following investment from Barnsley Council through our successful Property Investment Fund. Twelve initial jobs will be created, with the potential to increase each year.

The company has worked with Enterprising Barnsley, our business support team across recruitment, skills and identifying suitable premises.

Councillor Robert Frost, Cabinet Spokesperson for Regeneration and Culture, said: “It’s fantastic to see such a successful company, and leading global distributor, choosing to set up headquarters here in Barnsley.

“We look forward to Ravago Chemicals continuing to grow their business operations right here in the heart of the borough.

“We’re committed to providing high-quality commercial premises for businesses across Barnsley, and it’s great that our team at Enterprising Barnsley have been able to support in identifying and establishing this new headquarters.

“We wish Ravago Chemicals continued success for the future.”

Gary Ogden, Managing Director at Ravago Chemicals UK, said: “We’re delighted to be moving our UK chemicals business to Barnsley and putting Ravago on the map here in the heart of South Yorkshire.

“As a business, we’re always planning for the future and being able to secure a top-quality facility at Everill Gate means we can fulfil our growth ambitions.

“When we began this project, we identified a geographical area optimum for our business, so Barnsley had some tough competition but ultimately won the race.

“We have created strong relationships with Barnsley Council through the process, and they have supported our plans. Now we’ve completed the planning, the real hard work starts – making sure we continue to run a successful business that can be a part of the local community, something we can be proud of.

“Ravago Group emphasises the human element, so we always make sure we have a respectful and thoughtful approach towards people, whether this is our colleagues, business partners or the local community.

“Ravago are delighted to be here, and we’re delighted we chose Barnsley.”

Barnsley is investing so businesses, and jobs, stay in Barnsley. Find out more about our wide range of business support to assist you with your growth plans.