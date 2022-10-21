Recycle Week: Getting real about recycling

Check before you chuck is a key message behind the UK’s biggest ever recycling campaign.

South Yorkshire is lending its weight to the Recycle Week 2022 “Let’s get real about Recycling” event which aims to help us all get the right waste in the right bin.

Doncaster, Barnsley Rotherham and Sheffield Councils, which represent almost 1.4 million people, have joined forces with the Recycle Now charity which runs the campaign from 17-23 October, to promote the message locally.

This year the focus is on three frequent questions that many of us have when it comes to recycling:

• Does my recycling really make a difference?

• One item in the bin can’t hurt, can it?

• Recycling is so confusing, isn’t it?

Councillor Mark Houlbrook, Portfolio Holder for Sustainability and Waste, said: “Contamination of bin waste is a real issue for us in Doncaster and something we are, proactively, looking to get on top of. We want everyone – young and old – across Doncaster and the wider region to play their part in recycling their everyday materials in the correct way. It only takes a second to check a label!”

Craig Stephens, Campaign Manager for Recycle Now, said: “By recycling even better we can have a big impact on our environment. In South Yorkshire it’s no different – more and more people are recycling, so the next step is to make sure we get our recycling right. So come on, South Yorkshire, keep up the great work and let’s make your recycling better than ever before. One wrong item in a recycling bin from each of us can make whole lorry loads unrecyclable.”

Some items that need to stay out of recycling bins include:

* disposable nappies

* animal waste

* tissues, wet wipes, cotton buds

* glass cookware – such as Pyrex

* plastic food wrapping, carrier bags and greasy takeaway boxes

Check what can go in recycling bins

The best place to check what you can and cannot put in your bins is our website – https://www.doncaster.gov.uk/services/bins-recycling-waste/which-bin-box-or-bag or the Recycle Now locator tool: https://www.recyclenow.com/recycling-locator

Check what types of plastic are accepted

Although many items are called plastics, there are many different types of plastics with different properties that are used for different things. Therefore, they are recycled in different processes.

Doncaster Council states what type of plastics we will accept in recycling. For example, if it states plastic bottles only, do not add any other plastic items such as pots, tubs, and trays. Some items cannot be recycled at home… but can be recycled elsewhere.

Soft plastics like bread bags and crisp packets can be recycled at many supermarkets. Other items like textiles, electricals and batteries can be recycled at household waste recycling centres. If you have a specific item in mind, check your Council’s website or the Recycle Now Recycle an item page: https://www.recyclenow.com/recycle-an-item

To find out more about Recycle Week visit https://www.recyclenow.org.uk/RecycleWeek