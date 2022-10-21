The Dudley Group Announce New Board Chair

As our chairman, Dame Yve Buckland steps down from her role at the Trust, our Trust Board and Council of Governors have considered the options available for recruitment of a new chair. The preferred option is to move to a shared chair with Sandwell and West Birmingham NHS Trust.

Diane Wake, chief executive of The Dudley Group NHS Foundation Trust said, “We would like to thank Yve for her dedication and professional leadership during her time here in Dudley and extend her a huge heartfelt thank you.

“We are delighted to announce that Sir David Nicholson has been appointed to serve as Chairman of the Trust from 1st September 2022. We look forward to welcoming him to our Trust and building on the collaboration we have already with Sandwell”

Sir David will be moving on from his role as chair of Worcestershire Acute Hospitals NHS Trust in order to focus on his leadership of the two Trust Boards in the Black Country.

Sir David Nicholson said, “I am really looking forward to joining Dudley Group as their chairman and I am keen to get the very best for the people of Dudley and Sandwell through even closer working across the two organisations. The Trusts have already been working closely together on a number of things, such as procurement, for many years and I want to strengthen that even more.”

The Dudley Group NHS Foundation Trust has taken this decision at a time when the NHS is integrating services and collaborating to restore services for our patients. The Black Country provider collaborative, made up of all the acute providers (through its senior responsible officer, Diane Wake) is working with senior leadership colleagues at the Integrated Care Board, to explore all options for further collaboration and integration to increase our ability to provide better, faster, and safer care to the local population.

This new role at Dudley is an exciting step on that journey.