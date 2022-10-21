Ukraine refugees hosts to receive financial boost from Dorset Council

Dorset Council is providing an additional winter payment of up to £1,000 to all Homes for Ukraine hosts, both current and new, and a further £250 per month to hosts continuing to provide refuge for their guests after the initial six-month period.

Homes for Ukraine hosts have been receiving a £350 a month ‘thank you’ payment from the Government since guests started to arrive in Dorset six months ago. The council has agreed to provide additional funds to further support these hosts who are able to continue to offer their homes to Ukrainian refugees.

Cllr Laura Beddow, Portfolio Holder for Culture, Communities and Customer Services said:

“We are pleased to announce this additional support which will enable local hosts to cover their increased cost of living while continuing to provide a safe haven to those Ukrainian refugees who have fled from the horrors of war.

“The council continues to work closely with residents, voluntary and community groups and partner authorities to ensure both hosts and Ukrainian guests receive the support they need.

“This includes putting in place a frontline service including a Ukraine Response Team and additional employees to support our Housing, Early Help and Resettlement Teams to undertake welfare, wellbeing, and accommodation checks, provide wider support to help guests find employment, give advice on housing options to guests when moving on to their own accommodation, and re-match guests to others hosts when they need to move on.”

Using the Homes for Ukraine funding from the government, up to £1,000 will be given per host household with two payments made on a case-by-case in November and February.

The additional £250 per month will be provided to current hosts from month seven, up to month twelve of their hosting arrangements. This is in addition to the existing monthly £350 ‘thank you’ payment.

Further information about the Homes for Ukraine scheme and information for current and potential hosts and guests is available on the council website: https://www.dorsetcouncil.gov.uk/refugee-programme-in-dorset