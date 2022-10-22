Advice to help keep residents and their families safe from fire

Residents can take a number of steps to make sure their homes and families are safe from the threat of fire.

The Council’s Compliance Works Surveyor (Fire) has provided some useful information on how to keep residents and their homes safe.

More than half of domestic fires start in the kitchen, here are a few points to remember:

Never leave cooking unattended, no matter how small or quick the distraction may seem

Always keep items clear from around the hob when cooking, and keep your toaster clear from items such as curtains/blinds and kitchen rolls

Avoid using a traditional ‘chip pan’ if you can. Instead, use a thermostatically controlled deep fat fryer

Turn off all appliances when you are finished with them

Electrical fires are the second most common cause of domestic fires, so remember:

Extension leads and multi-plug leads generate heat; they should be used sparingly and carefully. A useful guide and calculator can be found here Overloading Sockets | Electrical Safety First

Never use block plug adapters – many of them are not fused and are a fire risk

When charging mobile devices always use the charger that came with the device rather than fake replacements

Always charge your device on a hard, safe surface, and never on a carpet, bed or under a pillow

If you think an electrical item may be faulty, unplug it and do not use until it has been checked by a professional. This is especially important for white goods such as tumble dryers, fridges and televisions

Never try and carry out electrical works yourself. Always use a qualified professional and obtain the required certification

Always turn off anything that is not required to be on, especially at bedtime or when going out

Candles can create a lovely warm glow, or scent a room nicely, but:

Always place them in a suitable base, away from soft furnishings and curtains

Never leave them unattended, especially around children or pets

Make sure they are fully extinguished when you leave the room, especially at bedtime

Smoking is the most common cause of fatal fires, resulting in one in five deaths. If anyone in the household smokes:

Try and smoke outside. Take extra care if you smoke indoors and never smoke in bed

Empty ashtrays often, ensuring that the contents are fully extinguished

Keep all lighters/matches out of children’s reach

Remember to test smoke detectors regularly, at least monthly. Do not store or accumulate lots of items that could possibly start or fuel a fire.

If there is a fire at home:

Quickly get out of the room where the fire is and close the door

Call the fire service on 999 immediately

Tell everyone that there’s a fire and to get out too

Don’t stop to get anything, and shut the front door firmly

Do not try and put the fire out

Wait outside away from the building in a safe place

Think about creating an escape plan in the event of a fire at home. Useful guidance can be found here: How to make an escape plan | Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service (dsfire.gov.uk)

Residents can carry out their own online home fire safety check here: HFSC (safelincs.co.uk)

Further fire safety information can be found on our website here: Fire safety – Exeter City Council or on Devon & Somerset Fire & Rescue website here: What safety advice are you looking for? | Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service (dsfire.gov.uk)

Further advice or a safety query can be gained by contacting our Repairs line on 01392 265031 or email Housing.Safety@exeter.gov.uk.