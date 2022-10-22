Camborne residents asked for views on town centre regeneration

Residents are being asked for their views on improvements to help revitalise Camborne town centre.

With specific funding available to enhance streets and public spaces, Cornwall Council and the Camborne Town Deal Board are hosting a drop in exhibition on Tuesday November 1 between 15.00 and 20.00 at Camborne Wesley Centre on Chapel Street.

The team are looking for views on developing public spaces, how people currently travel around the town centre and ways to celebrate Camborne’s heritage.

The plans form part of the Camborne Town Deal Board’s vision to regenerate the heart of Camborne and transform it into a visually appealing, accessible place to live, work, shop and visit.

Anyone unable to attend the exhibition will also be able to have their say by filling in a questionnaire available online or a paper version available at Dolcoath Council Office reception in Camborne.

Camborne Town Deal questionnaireVal Dalley, Camborne Town Deal Board chair, said: “This is a public consultation and everyone’s opinion counts. We have been talking to traders and other interested parties, but we also want to hear from local residents before developing the project’s design and business case.

“Our Town Deal funding represents a once-in-a-generation opportunity to upgrade all that Camborne has to offer. We want as many people to have their say as possible.”

Louis Gardner, Cornwall Council cabinet portfolio holder for economy, said: “This is money allocated to Camborne specifically for this purpose and it is for the local community to determine how we spend it.

“The ambition of the Camborne Town Deal Board will make a positive difference to the local community for years to come. I hope residents will take the opportunity to have their say.”

This project represents a second tranche of projects that focus on the town centre. The first, which includes seven of Camborne Town Deal’s projects, have already received Government approval and initial funding. Work is expected to get underway on these in the next couple of months.

Camborne is one of 101 towns, and four in Cornwall, invited to bid for the Government’s £3.6 billion Towns Fund, which aims to drive economic regeneration and level up the regions.

In spring 2021, Camborne successfully bid for a Town Deal worth £23.7 million from the Towns Fund. The funding focuses on urban regeneration, planning and land use, connectivity, skills and enterprise infrastructure. Cornwall Council is the accountable body for the Town Deal programme in Cornwall and supports the governance role of the Camborne Town Deal Board and the fund administration.

