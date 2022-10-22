Saturday, October 22, 2022
Essential maintenance work to affect some online services 22nd Oct 2022

Some Council Tax, Non-Domestic Rates and Benefits services will be unavailable from 7:30am to 2pm on Saturday 22nd October 2022

The following services will not be available:

  • Registering for e-Billing (Council Tax/Non-Domestic Rates)
  • Change method of payment plan (Council Tax only)
  • Missing payment enquiry (Council Tax/Non-Domestic Rates)
  • Appeal a bill (Council Tax only)
  • Completion notice dispute (Council Tax only)

We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause you.

For information on Council Tax and Business Rates, visit our Council Tax and Business Rates pages.

