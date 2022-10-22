Extra help with fuel bills for Norwich residents with prepayment meters

Norwich City Council is urging residents on prepayment meters to apply now to get extra help with their bills.

The funding is part of the council’s discretionary rebate scheme which aims to provide support to residents struggling with energy bills.

The majority of the discretionary fund has already been paid out automatically to those eligible, but a proportion has been put aside as additional funding for those with prepayment meters or who are struggling with paying their energy bill.

Those eligible for the £50 payment include:

households with a prepayment meter

households experiencing fuel poverty

Applications should be made via our website. Applicants will need to provide evidence such as a receipt from their prepayment top up, or a recent energy bill.

Leader of the council, Councillor Alan Waters, said: “High inflation and the cost-of-living crisis is placing huge pressure on people in Norwich, particularly those on lower incomes. The council has a long-standing commitment to do everything it can to support those struggling financially.

“The discretionary rebate funding is one of a number of schemes that we administer to help residents with rising costs. I’d urge anyone with a meter or struggling with energy payments to apply for the £50 payment today.”

Applications must be received by 14 November 2022. Please be aware that this is a limited fund.

Go to www.norwich.gov.uk/EnergyRebate for more information and to apply.