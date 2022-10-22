Date published: 9th April 2021

‘I offer heartfelt condolences to the Royal Family on behalf of everyone at North Norfolk District Council and people across North Norfolk.

Today we are mourning the loss of HRH The Duke of Edinburgh, who has served us with huge dedication for decades. He served our country for nearly three quarters of a century and remained a constant presence in public life throughout. His contribution to public life was immense and he continued to undertake this role until recently.

We shall miss him hugely, but he will be remembered for generations to come for his dedicated service to this country.’

-Cllr. Clive Stockton, Chairman, North Norfolk District Council

North Norfolk District Council will be flying flags at the flagpole in the District Council Offices, Cromer.

To avoid unnecessary social contact, you can email your condolences to condolence@north-norfolk.gov.uk. Books of condolences will not be available at the NNDC office in Cromer or Fakenham Connect office.

With respect to the current circumstances, floral tributes will be discouraged at this time at our offices in Cromer and Fakenham however, consideration could be made towards the monarchs nominated charities.

To access Norfolk County Council’s website, please visit www.norfolk.gov.uk

To access Buckingham Palace’s website, please visit www.royal.uk