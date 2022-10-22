In the news: 14-20 October 2022

A round up of mentions of our students, staff and the University in the media over the past week.

Director of Estates and Campus Services Becky Bradshaw blogged for WonkHE about how the University if helping students, staff and members of the community to weather the storm of the cost-of-living crisis.

With Prime Minister Liz Truss insisting she will lead her part into the next general election, Our Westminster expert and Senior Lecturer in Journalism Kate Ironside gave her take on the latest political events to BBC Radio Leicester’s Ady Dayman. Listen again here (starts at 1hr 19mins).

That same day, a YouGov poll showed that 62% of the public view Liz Truss very unfavourably. Kate was back on the air – BBC Radio Northampton this time – to speak with presenter Tim Wheeler about what could be next for the PM. Listen again here (starts at 3hrs and 15mins).

The University is part of the county’s Emerging Talent Centre (ETC), part of a national initiative to develop and support young, female footballing talent. The official launch event, which saw the first ETC cohort visit Waterside to find out more about what is being offered, was reported by the Northants Telegraph and Daventry Express.

115 students have graduated from the ASPIRE programme, a UON partnership with St Andrew’s Healthcare, meaning Healthcare Assistants can use their existing learning & experience to train to become mental health or learning disability nurses. Bukunola’s story was featured in several health, wellbeing and employers’ media, such as Employer News UK.

Professor in Sustainable Wastes Management Margaret Bates spoke with BBC Radio Hereford and Worcester about the amount of mobile phones and other electrical equipment that is being left to go to waste and issues around this. Listen again here (starts at 2hrs and 40mins).

We’ve created a new social enterprise to develop research about understanding and supporting older people’s health. Dr Alexander Lehner is quoted in the Northants Chamber.

Richard Hazenburg, Professor of Social Innovation, spoke with the Authority blog about his career, research and current role as the head of UON’s Institute for Social Innovation and Impact.

Our Energy Centre was lit pink to raise awareness during Baby Loss Awareness Week, as reported by the Chronicle and Echo.

UON’s Head Chef Mike O’Gorman scooped bronze at the recent Weetabix Whitco Chef of the Year Awards, as covered by MK Pulse magazine and the Daventry Express.