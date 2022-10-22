It’s awards season for our outstanding Clinical Engineering team

Our Clinical Engineering team may often go unnoticed as they seamlessly create, fix, and develop technological solutions across our Trust. However, this year they are in the spotlight and will potentially have to use their engineering skills to build a trophy cabinet.

Team members picked up not one, but two ULHT Staff awards this year. They were Service Improvement, Education and Research Award – Winner – Ela Bardan, Head of Clinical Engineering and Extra Mile- Clinical – Winner- Liz Scrivener and Jack Simons, Chief Cardiac Physiologist and Clinical Engineer, Lincoln County Hospital

The team has also had the Fab Academy blue plaque bestowed upon them not just because of their excellent clinical skills, but also because of the extra mile that they go to that make such a difference to our patients every day.

Now Lauren Smith, one of our Trainee Medical engineers, is waiting to find out if she will make it a quadruple. Lauren is a finalist in The Institution of Engineering and Technology (IET) Young Woman Engineer of the Year 2022 – celebrating women working in modern engineering. IET Young Woman Engineer of the Year 2022 finalists (theiet.org)

We wish Lauren lots of luck in the awards and also congratulate her on raising the profile of women working and thriving in STEM careers.