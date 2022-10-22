Supporting children with stammers | Norland

My advice for early years practitioners on supporting children with stammers

If I had to give one piece of advice for early years practitioners, it would be patience! There’s nothing I fear more, as a child that couldn’t even say hello to the morning register, than watching someone get irritated and annoyed as you struggle to form a simple sentence.

According to the fantastic charity, Stamma, early years practitioners should focus on what’s being said rather than the way it’s being communicated – this could culminate in asking questions that can be answered with yes or no, this or that and allows a child to engage in conversations without creating that fear.

You may have seen the Educating Yorkshire episode where a teacher supports his student through an entire speech without stammering with the use of music. Patience is key with experimenting differentiation. Playing music while talking doesn’t help me but singing a song or a rhyme where I’m expected to follow a pace with words that I have experience with already, removes any kind of speech impediment I may have.

It’s all about researching, liaising with speech therapists and parents, and discovering which methods will reduce that anxiety and remove that neurological barrier to allow effective communication.

During the time when my stammer was destroying my learning and my relationships, I was denied speech therapy under the NHS. My parents were the best and understood how badly my mental health was being affected and decided they had to do something quickly. As I mentioned, music didn’t help me, and so they took a gamble and used a blindfold. I often (and still do!) made my stammer worse by focusing on the physical reaction it caused. By removing an entire sense, I was able to block out a source of stimulation. This is known as sensory foregrounding.

By blocking out the sense of sight, I could completely detach myself from the feedback it gave to my brain. By forcing my brain to entirely focus on my speech and articulation, it produced a higher level of concentration for me and conventionally aided in my development of vocabulary, literacy fluency and speech recognition. Fast forward 10 years, and while researching how the blindfold helped me, it’s since been scientifically shown to support the development of communication, language and literacy.