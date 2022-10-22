Waste wizard will leave recyclers spellbound

The Waste Wizard has been launched by Gloucestershire Resources and Waste Partnership, which is made up of Gloucestershire County Council and the district councils, to mark Recycle Week 2022.

This interactive online tool will allow anyone puzzled by recycling and waste to type in the name of any item along with their postcode to find out whether it can be reused, repaired, donated or recycled, or if it needs to go into a specific bin or collection.

It will help to encourage sustainability and increase the amount of items that are recycled correctly at kerbside, by giving residents clear answers about what goes where in their recycling bins.

One of the biggest barriers to recycling is confusion over which bin, box, or bag to use for an item. Some of the most commonly confused materials for recycling are plastic bags and film, crisp packets, pizza boxes, coffee cups and compostable plastics.

Food is the biggest product that could be recycled that is put in general waste bins – the average bin in Gloucestershire contains 26 per cent food waste, all of which could have been recycled.

The Waste Wizard aims to clarify what items can be recycled and where they go – or if they can be given a new life through repair and reuse. It aims to:

Increase the number of items that are repaired, reused, and donated

Ensure anything that can’t be reused, repaired, or donated is properly recycled

Explain the most sustainable way to dispose of goods that cannot be recycled or reused

Cllr David Gray, cabinet member for environment and planning, said: “This is a fantastic new tool which will make it easier for people in the county to find out what they can do with items they wish to get rid of.

“Whether it’s reusing, repairing, donating or recycling, or finding out what bin it should go in, the Waste Wizard will help so I would encourage everyone to try it out. It will help us all to improve recycling rates, while cutting waste and reducing our carbon footprint.”

For more information and to try out the tool visit: https://www.gloucestershirerecycles.com/waste-wizard/

