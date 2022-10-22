Wear Red Day | Show Racism the Red Card

On 21 October, Activate Learning celebrates Wear Red Day alongside Show Racism the Red Card.

Show Racism the Red Card is an anti-racism educational charity that aims to tackle racism nationally.

Each year on 21 October, the charity champions Wear Red Day.

On Wear Red Day, we ask students, staff, stakeholders and our local communities to proudly wear red to show their support to tackle racism and to initiate conversation.

Last year, 250,000 individuals registered to celebrate Wear Red Day nationwide.

Show Racism the Red Card utilises prolific professional footballers to champion their message. Their aim is to: Change Hearts. Change Minds. Change Lives.

How can I get involved?

For those able to, we ask you wear red clothing to college and donate what you can on October 21. The Student Enrichment and Engagement teams will be at college collecting donations throughout the day.

Alternatively, you may wish to donate via text:

Text ‘RED’ to 70470 to donate £1

Text ‘RED5’ to 70470 to donate £5

Text ‘RED10’ to 70470 to donate £10

Text ‘RED20’ to 70470 to donate £20

or you can donate via Show Racism the Red Card’s Just Giving page.

Be sure to share your pictures of you proudly wearing red with us via the Activate Learning social media channels.



