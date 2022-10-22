Weekly roadworks update – October 21
Below is a breakdown of roadworks taking place across Hull over the next few weeks. All works are subject to change. For the latest updates:
|A63 improvement scheme – St James Street to Market Place
|01 May 2020
|01 May 2025
|Lane closures and local diversions until completion of scheme. LGV diversion signed via ERYC to limit number of LGVs in city centre.
|National Highways
|A63 improvement scheme – Commercial Road
|26 October 2021
|30 April 2024
|Enable H&S and safe systems of works for operatives working on the scheme.
|National Highways
|Alfred Gelder Street
|24 October 2022
|26 October 2022
|Netflix filming. Full road closure. Local diversion in place.
|Netflix
|Beverley Road – Brunswick Arcade
|04 October 2021
|01 April 2023
|Brunswick Arcade demolition. Lane closures
|HCC – MP&I
|Bishop Lane
|21 November 2022
|23 November 2022
|Telecoms maintenance. Road Closure
|KCOM
|Leads Road
|24 October 2022
|14 November 2022
|Carriageway reconstruction. Multi-way signals at junctions with Joscelyn Avenue and Lindengate Way. Foredyke Avenue closed at the junction with Leads Road.
|HCC – MP&I
|Priory Way
|01 April 2022
|31 March 2023
|Major improvement scheme.
|HCC – MP&I
|Worship Street
|11 July 2022
|05 July 2023
|Conversion of former Central Fire Station. No access to/from Freetown Way. Local diversion in place.
|esteem