Welcome back to our fireworks spectacular!

There’s a dazzling, fun-packed evening in store for all the family when Hartlepool’s Fireworks Spectacular at Seaton Carew returns, having not being held since 2019 due to the pandemic.

It’s on Friday 4th November, making a sparkling start to the weekend.

The free Hartlepool Borough Council event gets under way at 4.30pm at the Clock Tower on the seafront. There will be a children’s fairground, plus a sparkling line-up of entertainment on the nearby main stage from 4.30pm to 6.30pm, hosted by Amy Oakden from BBC Tees.

On the bill will be singer Faye Aspinall, the dancers of Miss Toni’s Academy, music from dynamic local duo Pek and Wanley plus a laugh-a-minute special appearance by the cast of Hartlepool Town Hall Theatre’s upcoming Christmas family pantomime Jack and the Beanstalk.

The fireworks start at 6.40pm, with the countdown being led by the Ceremonial Mayor of Hartlepool Councillor Brian Cowie.

The display will be launched from an extended area along the beach stretching from the bus station to the children’s play area, giving the audience a much larger viewing area from which to enjoy the display and they are encouraged to spread themselves right along the prom. For safety reasons there will be no access to the beach itself.

The event will end at 7pm.

As in previous years, The Front at Seaton Carew between the Station Lane and Elizabeth Way junctions will be closed to traffic from 6.15pm to 7.30pm.

Given the popularity of the event, people are being encouraged to walk to it if possible, or use public transport – please check the Stagecoach timetable at www.stagecoachbus.com for details of extended services.

As the fireworks will be visible along a wider area on the seafront, visitors are encouraged to park in the following areas:

The Hartlepool Bay car park near Newburn Bridge (62 spaces)

Along the section of Coronation Drive between Warrior Drive and the steelworks bridge access road – parking restrictions will be suspended on the northbound side of the road only from mid-afternoon

from mid-afternoon The Rocket House car park (80 spaces). Anyone intending to use the Rocket House car park should please note the above road closure times

The Seaview ‘Sandy’ car park just south of the Clock Tower (650 spaces)

Parking in the above car parks will be free from 4pm. Disabled parking is available in all three car parks.

Any visitors who park in residential streets are asked to please park legally and considerately – parking enforcement teams will be in operation to deal with inconsiderate or illegal parking.

Parking will not be permitted on De Havilland Way and in the wider Dunes housing estate.

Traffic management staff will be in place on roads near to the event to provide advice and guidance.

If the immediate area around Seaton Carew becomes heavily congested then road closures may be applied at the Power Station roundabout, the Golden Flatts roundabout and Newburn Bridge.

Councillor Bob Buchan, Chair of the Council’s Adult and Community-Based Services Committee, said: “Our Fireworks Spectacular is one of Hartlepool’s biggest and most popular events and we’re delighted to bring it back following the pandemic.

“As well as the fireworks, we’ve lined up lots of great entertainment for all the family, so come and join us for what’s sure to be a fantastic evening!”