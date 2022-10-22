Winter warmth funding for community causes » Babergh Mid Suffolk

Thousands of pounds are available for grassroots groups to keep the doors of their activities open for longer this winter.

The Winter Warmth Support Grant, which opens today (21 October) and closes on 31 October, is open for applications from £250 and up to £5,000 for groups and non-profit organisations to cover the rising costs of energy, rent and food, and to keep operating without passing on increased costs to residents across Babergh and Mid Suffolk.

The purpose of the grant is to allow these groups to create a new warm space, combine a warm space with an existing activity to reduce the overall cost, or provide activities or entertainment in a warm space for those they support.

Any organisations or individuals with spaces or services like this can apply, and a full list of criteria can be found on the application page on the BMSDC website.

Cllr Mary McLaren, Babergh District Council cabinet member for Communities and Wellbeing, said:

As community groups in our towns and villages rose to the challenges of the pandemic, again we have organisations and volunteers who are offering their facilities and time to support those in need. I am very proud to be part of this initiative, and these grants will enable actions to be realised and give encouragement to those people who practically want to help their neighbours and residents.”

This grant forms part of the ongoing work of Babergh and Mid Suffolk District Councils to tackle the cost of living. Starting with the Action Plan for each council in the summer, this has been followed by £50,000 in each district being distributed through the Household Support Fund, the hiring of a dedicated Cost of Living Crisis Co-Ordinator, and most recently opening a consultation on increasing the Council Tax Reduction Scheme for low earners to 100%.

Cllr Julie Flatman, Mid Suffolk District Council cabinet member for Communities, Health and Wellbeing, said: