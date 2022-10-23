A free, family Halloween adventure comes to Exeter

Families in Exeter will be able to follow an augmented reality story trail this month.

To help give families a fantastic half term, InExeter and Visit Exeter have teamed up to provide a free interactive trail.

Working with High Street Safari, the Totally Spooking Out Halloween trail is an innovative experience that lets families choose what happens in the story as they follow the trail – all that’s needed is a smartphone.

Players will hunt down Halloween masks along the route, including witches, mummies and ghouls, then try them on digitally and take selfies. At each stop players can then see spooky characters burst to life in augmented reality.

The Halloween trail is just one of the experiences on offer, free of charge on the High Street Safari platform.

It contains more than a dozen outdoor story-trails and games to enjoy in Exeter. The idea behind the platform is to encourage families to get out and visit Exeter city centre with free, exciting experiences.

The trail follows a route of 10 stops around the city centre, so parents can enjoy a bit of shopping along the way, whilst the kids have some fun.

Families will be guided on their trip by The Luminauts, a team of superheroes, on an adventure as they find the spooky characters and see them brought to life in AR.

The trail takes around 45 minutes to complete, but can be completed in more than one visit. It’s free to take part and participants can win a free, digital fun pack at the end.

The trail works without the need to download or sign up to anything and works on any smart device.

The trail launches from Friday 21 October and will then stay on the platform permanently. To find out more about the trail visit www.visitexeter.com.