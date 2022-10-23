Council support for preparing to re-open your business

Date published: 25th March 2021

North Norfolk District Council recognises that many businesses will be busy making arrangements and adjustments to their businesses ahead of projected re-opening dates; many businesses may be feeling uneasy or unsure how to safely re-open their doors and welcome customers back in to the premises.

To alleviate some of the stress of working out how to re-open safely, the Council’s Public Protection team have put together some checklists and information on best practice for making sure your work place is as safe and COVID-19 compliant as possible.

This includes guidance on completing a COVID-19 Risk Assessment, a Foods Standard Agency re-opening checklist and a list of COVID-19 priority actions for shops and retail businesses.

The business pack contains specialised information for outbreak control, itemised and relevant to each sector operating in the District.

Public Protection & Commercial Manager, Tracy Howard said:

“The Team have responded to business feedback and produced a pack of resources that allows them to follow the guidance in a simple format and reopen safely”

The full list of guidance can be found on North Norfolk District Council’s Support and Advice for Businesses webpage.

Following the recent Government announcement of the “road map” out of Lockdown, the COVID -19 response – Spring 2021 Guide was published on the 22nd February 2021.

This document sets out 4 steps to the lifting of restrictions, with a projected final date of no earlier than 21 June where it is hoped the majority of restrictions will be lifted.

The Government has published updated guidance on Working Safely for the Visitor Economy.