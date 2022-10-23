Durlston celebrates restoration of historic landscape with special event

Volunteers, staff, funders and partners recently gathered at Durlston Castle to celebrate the completion of the Durlston Pleasure Grounds Project.

Funded by the National Lottery Heritage Fund along with other partners, the four-year project has given Durlston’s unique Grade II-listed Historic Garden a new lease of life, restoring Victorian heritage, increasing its value for wildlife and the local community. Working alongside the rangers throughout, volunteers donated an incredible 27,223 hours to the project.

At the celebration event, guests toured the Pleasure Grounds where Black Pines and exotic plants have been replanted, paths improved, over 1km of dry-stone walls rebuilt, the historic ‘Egyptian Seat’ restored admiring views of Old Harry Rocks and the Jurassic Coast. They tried the new ‘Wild Play Trail’ and learned about opportunities for accessible volunteering at the ‘Everyone Needs a Shed!’ project.

Ali Tuckey, Project Leader and Dorset Council Countryside Ranger, said “Friends of Durlston, volunteers and the local community have done an incredible job giving this special landscape the love it deserves. We are so grateful to everyone who has supported this project and to the Heritage Fund and National Lottery players for making it possible!”

Councillor Ray Bryan, Dorset Council Portfolio Holder for Highways, Travel and Environment, said,

“We have been overwhelmed by the level of support for this project. Durlston is a place of national importance in terms of wildlife and heritage and represents an amazing resource for Dorset Council to benefit our residents. The project is a great example of partnership working and I would like to thank the many individuals and organisations, large and small who made this happen.”

Stuart McLeod, Director England – London & South at The National Lottery Heritage Fund, said:

“We’re lucky to have fascinating heritage on our doorstep and we know it is a great way of bringing people together and creating a sense of pride of place, Exceptional places like Durlston demonstrate how nature and heritage can improve the lives of people and communities. It’s one of the many reasons why we are proud to have supported this project thanks to National Lottery players.”