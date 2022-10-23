National exams for next generation of doctors hosted in Teesside – North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust

in Announcements

National exams for the next generation of doctors were organised and hosted by a health trust in Teesside.

North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Foundation ran the Federation of Royal College of Physicians practical assessment of clinical examination skills (PACES) for Royal College of Physicians of Edinburgh.

The event, hosted at the University Hospital of North Tees, was attended by senior doctors and examiners from across the country who helped run it.

PACES is to test the clinical knowledge and skills of trainee doctors who hope to enter higher specialist training.

The exam sets rigorous standards to ensure your competence across a range of skills and ensure trainees are ready to provide a high standard of care to patients.

Basant Chaudhary, one of the Trust’s gastroenterology consultants, who hosted the two-day event, said: “I want to thank everyone involved in helping run this event.

“From our own fantastic education team who helped organise it, to the medics from both inside and outside the organisation who helped.

“These are a very important set of exams for any trainee doctor – they are the gateway to the next phase of their careers.

“I wish them all luck in what I hope will be long and rewarding careers in the health service.”

Julie Gillon, the Trust’s chief executive, visited to thank those medics and staff involved in organising the exams.

She told them: “I want to thank you all for coming – for taking that time to help our next generation of doctors in this important phase of their development.

“To host events like this is something the organisation is very proud to do – and I want to again thank you all for the part you have played.”

