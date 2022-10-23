Sandwell College are finalists for prestigious Black Country award!

Sandwell College has been shortlisted for the ‘Excellence in Tech and Innovation’ Award at the Black Country Chamber of Commerce Awards 2022.

The Awards shine a spotlight on individual businesses and people working in vital parts of the region’s economy whilst championing innovation, collaboration and outstanding practices, which puts the Black Country on the map.

The College was nominated for the award in light of its transformational emerging technologies demonstrator programme, spearheaded by the Fab Lab – our high-tech digital fabrication laboratory, which exists to inspire students, staff and local entrepreneurs to turn their ideas into prototypes and new products by giving them access to a range of advanced digital manufacturing technologies.