Bid for funding to boost climate and nature projects

Community projects helping to tackle climate change and promote nature recovery are being invited to apply for funds from a Cornwall Council and Crowdfunder Cornwall partnership.

The Cornwall Climate and Nature Fund is aimed at supporting Cornwall to become carbon neutral and to protect biodiversity in land, rivers and seas.

To apply, community groups need to have a crowdfunding project or set one up on the Crowdfunder website.

If their idea or project meets the criteria they can apply for a grant to match fund up to 50% of costs up to £5,000.

For exceptional projects that could offer a larger impact, grants of up to £15,000 are available.

Cornwall Climate and Nature Fund grants will be allocated once the applicant has reached 25% of their target from a minimum of 25 unique backers.

Applications are invited from all sectors with priority given to projects showing a strong community impact and which promote public access.

Projects supporting one or more of the following themes will be considered:

Helping Cornwall’s climate emergency response by:

Reducing carbon emissions from homes, communities, the workplace and travel

Promoting low carbon choices and behaviour change

Creating new opportunities for renewable energy

Helping communities become resilient to a changing climate

Promoting the removal of carbon from the atmosphere through nature-based solutions – for example habitat restoration and tree planting

Promoting nature recovery by:

Converting or restoring community greenspace to wildlife habitat

Environmental improvements to a community centre or village hall grounds

Coastal and marine projects

Local wildlife training and monitoring schemes

Reduction of invasive species, litter, noise or light pollution in the environment

Initiatives to help local people to connect with their environment

Activities which encourage people to grow nature and increase the public understanding and enjoyment of wildlife and heritage

Tree planting projects are also eligible for the Climate and Nature Fund applications. These are administered through Cornwall Council’s Forest for Cornwall team and are subject to the following additional eligibility criteria:

Projects must deliver a clear and long-lasting natural climate solution in the form of increased canopy cover and include watering and long-term management of at least five years

Project owners must have the landowner’s permission where applicable before applications can be approved

Cllr Martyn Alvey, Cornwall’s cabinet member for environment and climate change, said: “We’ve teamed up with Crowdfunder Cornwall to support projects and activities that will help Cornwall tackle and respond to climate change and promote nature recovery.



“If you have a project or idea that could support our climate and ecological emergency response, have a look at the criteria and see if your project could benefit from the Cornwall Climate and Nature Fund.”

The Cornwall Climate and Nature Fund is supported by Cornwall Council and public donations made via the Love Where You Are campaign.

Story posted October 19, 2022