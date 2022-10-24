Bird flu advice issued – Liverpool Express

There’s been an increase in the number of avian influenza (bird flu) cases being detected in kept and wild birds.

The Chief Veterinary Officers from England, Scotland and Wales have declared an Avian Influenza Prevention Zone (AIPZ) across Great Britain to reduce the risk of the disease spreading to poultry and other captive birds.

The AIPZ requires any keepers of more than 500 birds to follow stricter rules around access and cleaning; however anyone who owns birds such as chickens, ducks or geese should familiarise themselves with the updated guidance to limit the spread of the disease.

Director of Public Health for Liverpool, Professor Matthew Ashton said: “Avian influenza is mainly a disease of birds and the risk to the general public’s health is very low.

“The key message to the public is do not touch or pick up any dead or visibly sick birds that you find.”

You should call the Defra helpline on 03459 33 55 77 if you find:

One or more dead bird of prey or owl

Three or more dead gulls or wild waterfowl (swans, geese and ducks)

Five or more dead birds of any species

You can’t catch bird flu through eating fully cooked poultry or eggs.

For more information visit https://www.gov.uk/guidance/avian-influenza-bird-flu