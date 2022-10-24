City College Norwich | Further Education Awards



21st October 2022

Congratulations to our 2022 Further Education Award winners.

City College Norwich, Easton College and Paston College have marked the outstanding achievements of 21 inspirational students at our annual Further Education (FE) Awards.



The very select group of award winners were chosen from more than 5,500 students who studied on FE courses with us last year.



The awards mirrored the huge breadth of Further Education courses offered across the three colleges – from inclusive learning for students with Special Educational Needs and Disabilities, and English for Speakers of Other Languages, through to GCSEs, A Levels, technical and vocational qualifications, and Access to Higher Education courses.



The awards ceremony, held at Easton College, was timed to coincide with Colleges Week – a national celebration of all that colleges do to build communities, boost businesses, and support individuals.

Emily Dye being presented with Student of the Year for Creative, Production and Performing Arts at our Further Education Awards.

Jerry White, Principal, City College Norwich, commented:

These awards are our chance to celebrate the Further Education achievements of a truly outstanding group of students. Our winners’ learning journeys highlight the life-changing opportunities that colleges bring to thousands of students each year – whether that’s going on to degree-level study, moving confidently into skilled jobs, or developing crucial life skills and independence. With its focus on staff, students, and skills, the #LoveOurColleges campaign underlines the fact that behind every student achievement lies a real team effort. Our students’ successes are supported by expert and incredibly dedicated teaching and support staff, by their parents and carers, by employers who shape our curriculum and provide invaluable work experience opportunities, and by the wider community.”

Jerry White, Principal of City College Norwich, at the 2022 Further Education Awards.

Congratulations to all our Further Education Award winners:

Student of the Year for Access to Higher Education – Josh Dawes

Student of the Year for Education and Training – Thomas Clark

Student of the Year for Inclusive Learning – Shane Ames

Student of the Year for Pre-Employment Training (MINT) – Ashley Abad

Student of the Year for English – Chloe Baird

Student of the Year for Maths – Jack Barrell

Student of the Year for ESOL – Faisal Durani

Student of the Year for Adult Essential Skills – Marzban Kapadia

Student of the Year for Academic Progression (GCSE’s) – Abdullah Musa-Akanbi

Student of the Year for Construction – Denby Berks

Student of the Year for Creative, Production and Performing Arts – Emily Dye

Student of the Year for Media, Business and Digital Industries – Paige Saunders

Student of the Year for Engineering – Jack Barrell

Student of the Year for Animal and Equine – Evie Berg

Student of the Year for Land-Based Industries – Molly-Anne Gimson

Student of the Year for Hairdressing and Beauty Therapy – Sylvie Hall

Student of the Year for Hospitality and Catering – Tee Jay Keating

Student of the Year for Health and Social Care – Wilhelmina Petrus

Student of the Year for Sports and Public Services – Rian Snell

Student of the Year for A Levels (City College Norwich) – Alex Ashman

Student of the Year for A Levels (Paston College) – Molly Mudie

The James Barr Memorial Award – Emily Birt

The Governors’ Robert Walton Award for Outstanding Contribution to College Life – Molly Mudie

The Governors’ Award for Outstanding Student Achievement – Molly-Anne Gimson