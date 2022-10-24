Come on Grecians! – News





We’re rooting for the Grecians in tomorrow’s game against Fleetwood Town.

Exeter City are kindly supporting our efforts to raise awareness of the amazing job that social care workers in Devon are doing.

The problem is, there are just too few people working as care workers in Devon, and demand for care is rising. There’s a large shortfall and we need more people to come forward.

We’ve been campaigning hard for a long time and working closely with social care providers to increase recruitment and retention, and to raise the profile of care workers and the incredible jobs they do.

And tomorrow, Exeter City players are also backing our campaign, to be Proud to Care.

The club’s been encouraging people to nominate their favourite carer or care worker, and they’ve given free tickets to tomorrow’s match against Fleetwood Town to 15 of those nominated!

We’ll share photos and clips from the game in our news and on our social media accounts after the match and early next week.

In the meantime, best of luck tomorrow guys!

If you are interested in a career within care and health, we have lots of information and opportunities on our Proud to Care website. We currently have over 500 advertised jobs available.