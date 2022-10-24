Monday, October 24, 2022
Come on Grecians! – News

Exeter City Football Club's ground in Exeter, with a Proud to Care logo

We’re rooting for the Grecians in tomorrow’s game against Fleetwood Town.

Exeter City are kindly supporting our efforts to raise awareness of the amazing job that social care workers in Devon are doing.

The problem is, there are just too few people working as care workers in Devon, and demand for care is rising. There’s a large shortfall and we need more people to come forward.

We’ve been campaigning hard for a long time and working closely with social care providers to increase recruitment and retention, and to raise the profile of care workers and the incredible jobs they do.

And tomorrow, Exeter City players are also backing our campaign, to be Proud to Care