Cromer Pier lit in yellow in support of Marie Curie’s National Day of Reflection

Date published: 24th March 2021

Yesterday marked Marie Curie’s National Day of Reflection and Cromer Pier joined landmarks up and down the country in lighting yellow on the first anniversary of the first lockdown. The event was significant and pays respects to those who have lost their lives due to COVID-19, or suffered a bereavement as a result of it.

North Norfolk District Council appreciates what a difficult year this has been for residents and that many have suffered in different ways. It is through the hard work of all our residents that North Norfolk has been fortunate enough to maintain among the lowest number of cases per 100,000 of any authority in England.

From the key workers delivering vital support and services, to the volunteers supporting their communities, to the individual household staying home and following essential guidance to keep one another safe, we say thank you and we look forward to better times in the coming months.

North Norfolk’s first two cases were discovered 13 March 2020, and as of 16 March 2021, the District has had 2956 recorded cases and tragically, 187 deaths from COVID-19.

North Norfolk has been fortunate to have one of the lowest rates per 100,000 people of any local authority area in England. Much of this fortune is due to the diligence and hard work of our residents in maintaining vital COVID safety practices, such as staying home as much as possible, wearing face masks, regular hand sanitisation and maintain social distancing.