Leading brain cancer expert appointed as inaugural brain tumour charity neuro-oncology chair in Manchester

Neuro-oncology is a growing area of research in Manchester. In 2021, the GJBRC was established with specific themes to accelerate neuro-oncology. In the same year, The Christie and Salford Royal NHS Foundation Trust (now Northern Care Alliance) were named as a Tessa Jowell Centre of Excellence. Professor Hamerlik will work to leverage the teams and infrastructure across Manchester with the ultimate aim of identifying new treatments for patients with brain tumours.

Professor Stuart Allan, Co-Director of the GJBRC, said “Petra’s appointment comes at a very exciting time for translational neuroscience research in Manchester with the launch last year of the GJBRC. The ambition of the GJBRC is to improve the lives of patients affected by neurological disease, with brain tumours a primary focus. Attracting Petra to Manchester is an important step in realising this ambition’”.

Professor Graham Lord, Vice-President and Dean of the Faculty of Biology , Medicine and Health at The University of Manchester, said: “We are delighted to welcome Professor Petra Hamerlik, one of the world’s leading experts in neuro-oncology, to The University of Manchester. The low survival rates for people who have brain cancer emphasises the need for further research and treatment to combat this devastating disease. Professor Hamerlik’s world renowned expertise in this area will be a great asset to our work at Manchester which aims to bring us closer to doing just that.”

Dr David Jenkinson, Chief Scientific Officer at The Brain Tumour Charity, which funds world-class research and trusted support and information services, said: “We are incredibly excited that Professor Petra Hamerlik has been appointed as the inaugural The Brain Tumour Charity Chair of Neuro-Oncology, which will be a major boost to brain tumour research here in the UK.

“With over 5,400 people still losing their lives to this devastating disease every year in the UK, we urgently need to accelerate progress towards new and kinder treatment options. Professor Hamerlik’s appointment will be critical to establishing a world-leading research centre in Manchester, helping attract the brightest minds to the field in this country and maximising opportunities to collaborate to help us find new therapies faster.

“Thanks to the amazing generosity of our supporters, we’re immensely proud to be able to invest £1.35m to support this transformational role for the next five years. With such a strong track-record in translating breakthroughs from the lab bench through to improved care in NHS hospitals, Manchester represents a really unique research environment to catalyse much-needed progress for thousands of families affected by brain tumours – and we’re delighted that Petra has joined to lead and drive this work forward. A cure can’t wait.”