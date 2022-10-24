New emotional wellbeing and mental health community support offer for children and young people – Coventry City Council

Coventry City Council has teamed up with Compass to offer a new community focussed emotional wellbeing and mental health service to children and young people in the city.

This exciting offer will provide support to local communities who use the eight Family Hubs across the city.

Compass is a national charity providing health and wellbeing services for children, young people, adults, families, and communities.

Compass will start the new service from 1 December 2022 and will be taking over the ‘Reach Service’ that has been delivered by Coventry and Warwickshire Mind and Relate Coventry and Warwickshire.

The Council is working with partners to ensure a smooth transition of services for our local children and young people.

Cllr Patricia Seaman, Cabinet Member for Children and Young People, said: “This is a very important service for the city and we are delighted to be working with such a well-known national organisation as Compass.

“The charity has an excellent reputation in this area and we know it will support our work with children and young people and their parents and carers. We look forward to working with Compass to make sure our young people have the best support possible for their mental health and wellbeing.”

Rachel Bundock, Chief Executive Officer for Compass, said: “We are absolutely thrilled to be delivering this new place-based service and helping others to identify and support children and young people with emotional health and wellbeing needs at the earliest opportunity.

This service is vitally important, but we know we can’t do it on our own. We are really looking forward to working collaboratively with children, young people, partners, and stakeholders to co-develop the service building on the strong foundations, partnerships and care pathways already in place.”

Professional referrals can continue to be made into Reach until 30 November 2022, however, if immediate support is needed, people should:

Information, advice, and resources will continue to be available on the Coventry and Warwickshire Mind website

People can also visit the Council website for local services.

For information on Compass, visit the charity’s website

There are several exciting opportunities available to join Compass in Coventry. Take a look at their vacancies to see what individual roles are available.