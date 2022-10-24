NHS staff receive financial advice from local firms and public sector – North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust

in Announcements

Organisations across Stockton and Hartlepool have come together at a local hospital to help staff and businesses in the region navigate the current financial crisis.

North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust has this week held the first of a programme of events dedicated to financial health and well-being.

With over 25 exhibitors and internal support departments offering signposting, guidance and advice to delegates, the event was a ‘dedication to Teesside health and care staff, and local businesses’, say the health care organisation.

Elizabeth Morrell, employee relations manager, comments: “This special showcase of discount schemes and financial guidance was created as a direct result of a reward and recognition survey we delivered in June this year. Our colleagues asked for greater clarity on the various discount schemes NHS staff can access and for help and advice with financial planning, so we got to work with our local providers to set up the show case event.

“We’re very grateful to all the local firms and public sector bodies and indeed our own colleagues who helped us by taking the time to come to the event to meet our staff and to offer their help and advice so freely.”

Ruth Dalton, associate director of communications and marketing, said: “We have a real responsibility to work to support not only our own colleagues, but the businesses that dedicate to keep our communities moving. The very same communities that wrapped themselves around the NHS as we navigated the COVID-19 health pandemic. Working collaboratively is something we often talk about as a health and care system, and we do – with other hospitals and care agencies. However, we know that successful outcomes for any community are when we truly integrate – education, housing, employment, health and of course our economy.”

Local firms and bodies taking part in the North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust financial health and wellbeing event included:

Stockton ARC

Miller Homes

Virgin Money

Blue Light (discount provider)

Vivup (salary sacrifice provider)

Cutting Edge (hairdresser)

Stockton Borough Council Welfare Team

The Trust’s psychology hub

Alcohol and smoking cessation support teams

Trust staff networks

NTH Solutions

Stockton Learning and Skills Council

Pensions advice representatives

