Our Gate 3 entrance is closed (now resolved)

As a result of an incident at Doncaster Royal Infirmary in an area adjacent to the Emergency Department, there is some disruption to the Gate 3 entrance of the hospital.

As such, we are asking the public to use alternative entry ways into the building, and it is expected that the arrangements will be in place for the next few hours.

In the meantime, our Emergency Department and Outpatients continue to run as normal, and there is no disruption to hospital services.

Please note, there is no risk to either colleagues, patients or visitors.