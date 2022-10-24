Updates on Kitt Hill and on Newell Junction improvement, Sherborne

At Full Council on Thursday 20 October, Cllr Ray Bryan, Portfolio Holder for Highways, Travel and Environment, gave an update on two matters in Sherborne.

Kitt Hill

I recognise how disruptive the closure and traffic light control has been for people wanting to use the A30 through Sherborne. After the wall forming part of the main building for 52 Acreman Street was hit on 10 February 2022, we have sought to keep everyone using the road safe while we work with the landowner to provide a permanent solution. Once the wall had been temporarily stabilised, we removed the diversion and setup traffic lights to reduce the disruption. Rebuilding the wall is a complex and technical task, for which there are only a limited number of specialist contractors with the right experience to carry out the work.

I can confirm that officers and myself have been in continual dialogue with the owners of property since the unfortunate accident that damaged the wall. Both Highways and Building Control have provided continued guidance so that the highway is kept safe and that the owners of the property can arrange for the necessary repairs. We are continuing our dialogue over this matter I can assure colleagues and the community of Sherborne that we are seeking a resolution as quickly as possible.

I would also like to clarify that the 18 month traffic notice that runs until September 2023 is the same as it’s always been (it hasn’t been extended) and has never been an indication of how long we expect the disruption to last.

I would like to place on record my thanks to the two local Councillors, Cllr Hall and Cllr Andrews for working with the team on solving this issue. I really do thank you both personally for being so helpful to myself and the team.

Newell Junction improvement

It is extremely frustrating that the electric company’s plans were inaccurate. On 5 August 2022, a high voltage electricity cable was discovered on site at the Marston Road Junction Improvement Scheme. This cable was not on the plans provided by the electricity company Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN).

Unfortunately, the cable position meant that it would need to be moved to allow certain sections of the works to proceed, and prompt action was taken to notify SSEN. Works on site continued on the areas not affected by the unchartered cable.

SSEN officers have visited the site and passed the work to their contractor. The timescales involved for the mobilisation of SSEN mean the junction works will now most likely not be complete by 14 November. We are pushing SSEN to progress this work as quickly as possible. Once we have the SSEN date, we will then be able to programme the remaining works and provide an updated programme.