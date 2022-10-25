Cost of Living Support

Latest resources

Visit the help for households advice page from the government for all of the latest guidance on:

Income support.

Help with energy bills.

Help with childcare costs.

Housing support.

Help with transport costs.

Help finding work.

There is also help and information on the Cumbria County Council website.

Benefit and council tax support

Benefits may be provided to those who are on low income or are unemployed, carers, sick or disabled. Check if you are eligible for any benefits by using the benefit calculator.

Those who receive benefits may be entitled to receive an extra £650 from the government. Information on who is eligible, and how to claim, can be found on the government website

You may also be entitled to help with paying your council tax.

Help with finances

Our benefits advice team are specialist welfare rights advisors who provide a comprehensive advice service on the whole range of benefits provided by the Department for Work and Pensions, Cumbria County Council and Carlisle City Council.

Advisors can:

Give advice on the claiming of benefits such as Universal Credit, Employment & Support Allowance, Income Support, Jobseeker’s Allowance, Pension Credit, Personal Independence Payment, Attendance Allowance, Housing Benefit, Council Tax Reduction, Social fund payments and Welfare Assistance Scheme.

Check whether you are receiving your correct entitlement to benefit.

Help with appeals, mandatory reconsiderations and reviews.

Based at the Civic Centre, in Carlisle, the Benefit Advice Service offers appointments at the Civic Centre and at outreach surgeries available at:

Please contact them on 01228 817400 to arrange an appointment.

A worrying about money leaflet has also been produced and is attached as downloadable document. It is also available in different languages:

Armed Forces’ support

The Royal British Legion is offering grants of up to £200 a month to help members of the Armed Forces community struggling with rising energy bills. RBL can also help with everyday essentials like kitchen appliances.

Visit their website for more information.

Money Navigator Tool

The Money Navigator Tool from Money Helper UK can provide free guidance based upon individual circumstances and help find support in their area.

There is information on:

What issues individuals need to deal with first.

Ways of staying on top of bills.

How to find extra support.

Where to get extra help.

DWP Pension Credit

Pensioners can take-up Pension Credit.

The Department for Work and Pensions’ (DWP) has made available an online Pension Credit calculator, which state pensioners are advised to use to check how much they may be eligible to claim.

External funding grants and support

Find out what funding is available for local organisations on our funding webpage.

Energy Bills Support Scheme

In October 2022, the government’s Energy Bills Support Scheme will supply households with a £400 grant towards energy payments.

All households with a domestic electricity connection will be automatically eligible for the scheme – it does not need to be repaid.

Sustainable Warmth Cumbria scheme

If your household income is below £30,000 and your home has a low energy performance you could be eligible for a government grant up to £25,000 towards insulation and low carbon heating measures, like heat pumps and solar panels. The funding grant is also available for private landlords to apply for qualifying tenants.

To find out more visit our Sustainable Warmth Cumbria Grants webpage.

Help with food

If you are struggling to feed yourself or your family, there are organisations that can help.

If you think your child may be eligible to receive free school meals and school clothing vouchers, please contact the Cumbria County Council Service Centre on 01228 606060

If you’re more than 10 weeks pregnant or have a child under 4, you may be entitled to get help to buy healthy food and milk. Find out more at Healthy Start

Affordable Food Outlets

A small fee gives entitlement to one week’s worth of food which can be selected by attending one of the outlets listed below:

Oasis Pantry – City Centre – St Paul’s Church – 07838 349561

City Centre – St Paul’s Church – 07838 349561 Pop up Pantry – Botcherby Food – Botcherby Community Centre Wednesday 12pm – 4pm – 01228 596992

Botcherby Community Centre Wednesday 12pm – 4pm – 01228 596992 Pop up Pantry – Longtown Food – Arthuret Council Centre –01228 791739

Arthuret Council Centre –01228 791739 Brampton Community Food – Methodist Church Hall – Friday 9.30am – 12.30pm 016979 27005

– Methodist Church Hall – Friday 9.30am – 12.30pm 016979 27005 Petteril Bank Community Fareshare – Petteril Bank Community Centre, Wednesday 1.30pm – 2.30pm. 01228 5301

– Petteril Bank Community Centre, Wednesday 1.30pm – 2.30pm. 01228 5301 Belle Vue /Raffles – The LookOut (Shadygrove Road) – Thursday – 07413 258279

Community Help Affordable Food Hub (AFH) and Community Help Partners

For a set low cost, a week’s worth of food can be ordered online or by phoning the AFH, placing an order and arranging collection/pick up at a selected Community.

Carlisle Community Help – Affordable Food Hub

Carlisle Community Help Partners for pick up include:

Morton Manor – Thursday

Brampton Community Food – Friday

Foodbanks

No cost emergency food provision for households in dire need through referral by the persons Social Welfare Support Agency/Organisation or other responsible referral agency.

Carlisle Foodbank – 07512 552449

Longtown Foodbank – 01228 791739

Brampton Community Food – 24/7 Help Desk – 016979 27005

Cornerstones Food Bank – Denton Street Denton Holme – 01228 548796

St Barnabus and St Luke’s Churches west of the city – 01228 538983

Help with travel

You may be eligible for a Jobcentre Plus Travel Discount Card if you’re on Universal Credit. To find out more visit the National Rail website.

In England you can get a bus pass for free travel when you reach the State Pension age. Apply for an older person’s bus pass.

If you’re disabled, then you may be eligible for a disabled person’s pass if you live in England. Apply for a disabled person’s bus pass.

Help with housing

If you are having difficulties paying for housing, you should contact your landlord, housing association or mortgage company.

If you face losing your home, speak to our homelessness prevention team who may be able to help.

You can contact our services directly using this link https://hpa2.org/refer/CARL

If you are unable to complete the online referral link you can email us at [email protected].

You can contact us during normal office hours by calling 01228 817200. Our out of hours contact numbers are 01228 817386 (single women and families) and 01228 817373 (single men).

Cumbria Domestic Abuse Partnership

This partnership co-ordinates both preventative and crisis support as well as accommodation services for all victims at risk of homelessness and those identified to be at risk of domestic abuse and all forms of exploitation within Cumbria.

Find out what support is available on our Cumbria DAB webpage.

Warm hubs

Lots of organisations across Cumbria are already running or are developing regular Warm Spots/Hubs/Spaces or Welcomes to support people who are impacted by the cost-of-living crisis.

Cumbria CVS is keen to let people across Cumbria know about these great services, so they are setting up a Warm Spot interactive map.

To make sure our map has as much information as possible we would like you to register your warm spot as soon as possible.

Follow this link to complete the registration form:

https://www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/warmspots

Your Warm Spot may go under a slightly different name (Space, Hub, Welcome etc) don’t worry you are still welcome.

A Cumbrian Warm Spot should offer:

A warm, heated space.

Company (“a warm welcome”) and at least one member of staff/volunteer.

A warm drink (free or at cost).

Open for at least two hours each week.

The interactive map will be available to the public by the end of October 2022.

For more information contact:

Groups and organisations in rural areas:

Jozi Brown ACTion with Communities in Cumbria [email protected]

All other areas:

Clare Edwards Health Partnerships Manager Cumbria CVS [email protected]

Age UK Carlisle and Eden

Age UK Carlisle and Eden provides information and advice on a range of issues relating to older people and those who care for them.

They specialise in the following topics for those over 50 years of age:

Benefits and Money – maximising income through benefit entitlement checks, aiding with the completion of claim forms, and challenging decisions (where we have supported with the application).

Social Care – identifying the type of care and support that a Client may need and what statutory and non- statutory services are available to meet these. Providing information on how to access them and their respective eligibility criteria.

Housing Options – advice on the different types of housing available, and how to access repairs, aids, and adaptations.

Local Services – advising on the support, groups, activities, and concessions available locally.

What help is available: