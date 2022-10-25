Council considers new powers to reduce traffic congestion and improve safety





Safer driving could be encouraged and traffic flow would be improved on the county’s urban roads if we were to take on new powers to enforce ‘moving traffic offences.’

That’s the conclusion of council watchdog The Corporate Infrastructure and Regulatory Services Scrutiny Committee, who, following a Spotlight Review, has recommended to our Cabinet that we should apply to Government for these powers.

Moving traffic offences (MTO) include driving through a ‘No Entry’ sign, driving the wrong way up a one-way street, entering yellow box junctions when there is no clear exit and driving where motor vehicles are banned.

Committee chair Councillor Alastair Dewhirst added that if these powers are taken on, it should be with a ‘common sense’ approach that does not lead to a ‘disproportionate burden on motorists for minor misdemeanours’.

Currently these offences are monitored and enforced by Devon and Cornwall Police’s Road Safety Team.

But the Spotlight Review concluded that if correctly implemented, the new powers could reduce traffic congestion and even reduce the number of accidents.

The Review invited expert witnesses including representatives of drivers’ groups, including the AA, senior members of our traffic management team, Superintendent Adrian Leisk, the Roads Policing Strategic Lead at Devon and Cornwall Police, and David Barry from Transport for London, to give their views.

Additionally, councillors invited the views of Cardiff City Council and considered the approaches of other Local Authorities including Hampshire County Council, Kent County Council, and Norfolk County Council.

The review heard that 91 per cent of upper tier councils would consider taking on MTOs, with the highest anticipated benefits being safety and congestion and improved air quality.

In 2021 police in Devon recorded 1,215 collisions, just under a quarter of which either resulted in fatalities (27) or lead to serious injuries (262).

Of these, failing to look properly, or being distracted due to factors inside or outside the vehicle, contributed to a third or more of these collisions.

Councillor Alastair Dewhirst said: “These collisions reflect the serious nature of enforcing traffic contraventions and the potential to reduce death and injury that would come with a better level of monitoring and enforcement. “We believe that there is a clear opportunity to improve traffic flow and safety on urban roads throughout Devon. “However, this additional enforcement activity should be pursued with a common-sense approach that does not lead to disproportionate burden on motorists for minor misdemeanours. “We are mindful that with an increase in the cost-of-living, additional charges will not be welcomed. However, there is an anticipated real benefit to keep traffic moving as well as to encourage safe driving. “The spotlight review therefore recommends that the Council do take on these new powers but do so in line with all of the recommendations in this paper.”

The recommendations will be considered at Cabinet.