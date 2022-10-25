Council to hold cost of living summit with local organisations

Date published: 24th October 2022

The rising cost of living is a significant concern to those living in North Norfolk, with many this winter facing difficult financial decisions.

North Norfolk District Council is holding a cost of living summit on Thursday 3 November, engaging with local organisations and stakeholders to assess the support options available and how to best help residents through hardships as a result of rising costs.

Resident’s survey

The Council has also launched a resident’s survey, seeking views and feedback regarding the cost of living impact. The responses received will be analysed for discussion at the summit and shape the action plan.

The responses are confidential

Take our survey

The aim of the summit and survey will be to increase the understanding of the cost of living impact across North Norfolk and promote awareness of and support for the various responses and programmes of assistance available in the District, particularly around the issues of food banks usage and energy bills.

In attendance will be representatives from countywide and district public bodies, voluntary, charity and community organisations, including faith groups.

Sheringham Salvation Army, Cromer Foodbank and Norfolk Community Foundation will be presenting to the summit on their work and how they support residents.

Leader of the Council, Cllr. Tim Adams said:

“As we head into winter, more residents than ever will be looking towards us as a Council, their local communities and fantastic charities and organisations in North Norfolk to help them through difficult times.

It’s important that we can support any residents who are struggling and holding a summit to create an action plan.”

Further advice and support

If you need advice and support, there are several ways we can help, and getting help as soon as possible can prevent things from getting worse.

Visit our cost of living page for further advice and support from the Council, local organisations and charities