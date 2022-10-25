Dare to be scared: Immerse yourself in all things Halloween at Ulster University

Ulster University students are hoping to lift the spirits of the living this Halloween as the spooktacular celebrations promise to entertain and scare revellers in equal measure.

Creative and talented students from across a range of disciplines will be playing their part to bring the season to life, as an exciting and ‘skele-fun’ array of events are set to take place across the university’s Magee and Coleraine campuses this year.

An arts experiment has gone wrong in the Foyle Arts Building basement and the living dead have taken over the Magee campus. The School of Arts and Humanities will present the immersive horror experience: ‘Escape the Zombie Apocalypse’. Drama students will lead teams around Ulster University’s oldest building and help them defeat the imminent zombie breakout by collecting items for the Zombie Resistance Team’s survival pack. Tickets are free and you can attend the 15+ event on Thursday 27 and Friday 28 October from 5-10pm. Book your team’s slot by emailing zombieinvasion@mail.com

Adding to the apocalyptic atmosphere, the giant inflatable robot will once again return to stalk the Computing School building along the Strand Road on Thursday 27 and Friday 28 October. The iconic Martha Magee building will also be lit up to mark Halloween celebrations in the Walled City, and musicians and performers will display their creative talents to welcome one and all to the campus. Arrive at 4:50pm on Thursday 27 October for a frighteningly fun flash mob performance by students.

Events will also be taking place across the university’s on-campus students’ union bars. The Riverside Bar at Coleraine will host its first ever Drag Bingo event on Tuesday 25 October, appropriately Halloween-themed. The game will be peppered throughout the evening with live performances in drag and cabaret style.

On Wednesday 26 October, Ulster University Students’ Union societies will be hosting haunting Halloween activities including a quiz and music across campus bars. On Halloween itself, Monday 31 October, campus bars are set to show horror movies, host DJs, and serve themed cocktails and food to get students in the spirit.

For horror fans, Coleraine’s Riverside Theatre will play host to a special screening of The Witch, a chilling tale of a family and community in colonial New England torn apart by the forces of evil, possession and witchcraft. Ulster University’s Dr Andrew Sneddon, a leading authority on the history of witchcraft and its cultural representations, will chair a panel discussion joined by colleague Dr Katherine Byrne, who specialises in gothic literature and period film, colleague Dr Victoria McCollum, who specialises in folk horror, and award-winning writer and film director, Aislinn Clarke, who is best known for The Devil’s Doorway (2018), Childer (2016), and Eye Exam (2020). The event takes place on Thursday 27 October from 7.30pm and you can book your spot by donating what you can here.

Ulster University is keen to provide students from all campuses the opportunity to trick or treat themselves to experience the landmark and world-famous Halloween and Samhain festivities in Derry City. The university has organised buses for students to take them from campuses in Belfast and Coleraine to Derry on Monday 31 October. To find out more contact: s.grehan@ulster.ac.uk

Speaking ahead of this year’s events, Professor Thomas Maguire, Head of the School of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences said:

“Ulster University is delighted to take part in the iconic Derry Halloween Festival again this year. We’re boasting a packed programme across our Magee and Coleraine campuses which we hope will showcase the creativity and breadth of talents our students have to offer.

“Our spooky showcase will include an immersive zombie apocalypse experience with help from our amazing Drama and Music students, a giant inflatable robot inspired by our Computing, Engineering and Intelligent Systems students, as well as events at the Riverside Theatre in Coleraine – including an expert panel on all things gothic, witchcraft and folk horror.

“We look forward to welcoming everyone to what is sure to be a frighteningly fun experience for all.”

Professor Jim Harkin, Head of the School of Computing, Engineering, and Intelligent Systems, said:

“The School of Computing, Engineering and Intelligent Systems at Ulster University is excited to make our mark on this year’s Halloween festivities once again.

“The Nao robot will be on display at our Magee campus, you’ll be able to find him outside the Computing school building. There is sure to be a real buzz on campus and we are really looking forward to immersing ourselves in all things Halloween this year.

“The celebrations across our campuses will feature many tricks and treats for the local community and we encourage everyone of all ages to come along and get involved to experience Halloween at Ulster University.”

For more information on all of Ulster University’s events over Halloween, please visit: https://www.ulster.ac.uk/events