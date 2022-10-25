Enterprising young people invited to pitch their ideas to TV business expert

Young entrepreneurs in Hull, East Riding and Ryedale are being urged to pitch their enterprising ideas to a TV business expert for a chance to win a year of mentorship and up to £1,000 in funding.

Aspiring young entrepreneurs aged from 16 to 29 can submit a two-minute video about their business idea to former BBC’s The Apprentice contestant Adam Corbally, patron of Hull’s Making Changes for Careers programme.

The winner will receive a cash grant of up to £1,000 from the John Cracknell Youth Enterprise Bank and be mentored by Adam for at least a year.

The competition is open to young people in the Hull, East Riding and Ryedale regions.

The challenge has been issued by Adam and the John Cracknell Youth Enterprise Bank ahead of the fifteenth Global Entrepreneurship Week (GEW), which takes place in Hull from Monday 14 November to Friday 18 November.

Adam said: “This is your big opportunity to be somebody who makes things happen. I want to hear from you, and I want to hear all about your big business idea.

“You can put together a two-minute video pitch and send it over to me. Make it short, snappy, straight to the point. Tell me all about your business idea, why it is going to be fantastic and why you are the best driving force behind that idea.”

“The winner is going to receive a 12-month mentorship with myself. We are going to be in regular contact so I am going to help you with every single aspect of your business to pass on my wealth of business knowledge and help you to make the business a success… and you could win up to £1,000 cash grant. This is an unbelievable opportunity. Be somebody that makes things happen.”

Please send the two-minute videos to [email protected] by Wednesday 9 November.

Councillor Paul Drake-Davis, Portfolio Holder for Economic Development and Regeneration said: “This competition is a great opportunity for our enterprising young people supported by Hull City Council.

“Last year there were four winners of the Adam Corbally Enterprise Challenge: Georgia Wormald, David Riszko, James Danville, who are now successful young entrepreneurs, and Holly Burton who is developing a social enterprise.

“I can’t wait to what will be on offer this year and I thank Adam for again running the competition and offering his mentorship to the winners.”

GEW in the Hull area will end with the Hull and East Riding Youth Enterprise Awards on Friday 18 November, sponsored by the John Cracknell Youth Enterprise Bank and Hull City Council, when the winners in 12 enterprising categories will be announced along with the winners of the Adam Corbally Enterprise Challenge.

Visit www.gewhull.co.uk for more details about GEW in Hull.