Free event to encourage women and girls to explore a career in space

With the first UK satellite launch from Spaceport Cornwall in Newquay just around the corner, there’s never been a better time to consider a career in the space industry.

Cornwall’s space sector has grown 164% since 2010 and is set to contribute £1bn to Cornwall’s economy by 2030. But less than 30% of the space workforce are women.

Cornwall Space and Aerospace Technology Training (CSATT) is inviting women and girls to a free event from 4pm on 3 November at Truro College, highlighting the huge opportunity there is to take up a career in space in Cornwall. Alongside TECgirls and Cornwall’s Digital Skills Partnership they are hosting a free afternoon of space, technology, engineering, and creativity.

With an average salary of £49,000, a career in space offers great opportunities.

Caitlin Gould from TECgirls is chair of the Digital Skills Partnership. She said: “Our research has shown that we need to inspire girls much earlier about the careers they can have. And through our previous TECwomen Connect events we know that getting women and girls together in an informal environment is a great way for them to find out about new careers and opportunities open to them.”

For the younger ones, there will be lots of fun and exciting activities to take part in – including making your own solar system, coding a Mars rover robot, designing a space game, and building electronics. For adults, the Make it Real zone will showcase space and tech companies. There’ll be lots of opportunities to chat to them, as well as training providers, about potential roles.

Most of the content will be most suitable for children age 8+ although all are welcome. There is no requirement for any previous experience and there will be helpers and mentors to guide everyone through the activities.

Cornwall Council portfolio holder for economy Louis Gardner said: “These are exciting and inspiring times as we look forward to the first UK Spaceport launch right here in Cornwall. Spaceport Cornwall is already inspiring our young people to become the next generation of scientists and innovators and here is another opportunity to explore well paid and high value career opportunities in the sector.”

The organisers have made sure everyone is properly fuelled, and have organised pizza, snacks, and non-alcoholic drinks for all throughout the evening.

The event will be held in the Valency building, Truro College, College Road, Truro, Cornwall, TR1 3XX.

Press release issued on 24 October, 2022