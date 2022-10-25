Hospital Patient Experience Team show they are SUPERB with national award win

The Trust’s Patient Experience Team was shortlisted for three Patient Experience Network National Awards 2022 (PENNA).

At a ceremony in Birmingham, Data Insight Manager Martyn Staddon was crowned winner in the ‘Using Insight for Improvement (Innovation in Insight)’ category for the development and implementation of a patient experience dashboard – a system called SUPERB. This collates all of the Trust’s patient experience feedback and uses it to help make improvements.

Martyn said: “It is great to enable us as a Trust to get a clearer overall view of how our patients view us, to celebrate successes, to help us keep improving in the future and most importantly to show the value we all place on our patients and on their voices.”

Jennie Negus, Head of Patient Experience, also took a runner-up spot in the ‘Engaging and Championing the Public’ category. This was for the redesign of the Trust’s approach to maximise involvement with patients and carers, the development of the ULHT Patient Panel and a number of Expert Reference Groups.

Sharon Kidd, Patient Experience Manager, was also a finalist in the ‘Personalisation of Care’ category for the development of Swan Wedding Boxes. Staff use these across the Trust’s hospitals in Lincoln, Boston and Grantham, to organise weddings for patients receiving palliative and end of life care. They help to create treasured and precious moments.

The Trust’s Chief Executive, Andrew Morgan, said: “We are so proud of the team receiving this national recognition.

“As a Trust, we are committed to continually developing and improving care for our patients, their families and carers. We cannot do this without hearing the valuable feedback from our patients. These awards highlight the lengths that our Patient Experience Team go to every day, to make sure that our patients’ voices are heard. Well done team.”

Jennie said: “I am incredibly proud and privileged to lead our amazing Patient Experience Team. Every day I am amazed by their commitment to supporting our staff and teams to deliver outstanding care and even more so when we consider the challenges of the past two years.”