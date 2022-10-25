National Care Leavers week – Hall and Woodhouse collaborate to support Dorset Council’s Care Leavers

People in Dorset are urged to get behind this week’s National Care Leaver’s week and consider if they can do something to support young people in their community who leave care when they are 18.

Many care leavers face the challenges of pursuing their studies or finding employment, while developing life skills, often without the support that other young people receive from family and friend networks.

This National Care Leavers Week, Dorset Council and Hall and Woodhouse are working together to create valuable career opportunities for young adults who are leaving the care of the council.

The family-owned business is lending its support to encourage employers to consider offering work experience and apprenticeships to these young people.

Jill Meyerhoff, Head of Recruitment for Hall & Woodhouse said; “I’m very pleased to build on our relationship with Dorset Council and lend our support to Dorset’s care leavers. As a business, we are keen to support and nurture people to fulfil their potential and there are so many opportunities for young people to explore with us.”

Cllr Andrew Parry, Dorset Council Portfolio Holder for Children, Education and Early Help said; “Dorset Council has a responsibility as a corporate parent for all children in care and we retain a responsibility until they are 25. It is staggering to think, that nationally half of young people live at home at the age of 23, in comparison care experienced children at a similar age are expected to make their own way in the world.”

“We want our Care experienced children and young people to thrive, develop their full potential and enjoy a settled adulthood, which is why we would like to encourage more local businesses and organisations to consider how you could be part of Dorset’s initiative to give the best support to those leaving our care. If you’re willing to help, then we want to hear from you.”

If you would like to find out more how you could support our care leavers, please contact cs-servicesupport@dorsetcouncil.gov.uk