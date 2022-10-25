New Woodberry Down neighbourhood office now open

Woodberry Down residents can now discuss regeneration plans for the estate, access face-to-face support on housing issues, and receive welfare and benefits advice from Citizens Advice Hackney at a brand new estate office that opened to the public last week.

The new Woodberry Down Neighbourhood Office at 8 Woodberry Down, N4 1HQ is now open every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Hackney Council’s housing team is hosting a dedicated drop-in surgery for Council tenants and leaseholders at Woodberry Down each Wednesday from 10am-1pm.

Notting Hill Genesis have partnered with Citizens Advice Hackney to offer independent welfare and debt advice to all Woodberry Down residents every Wednesday from 10am-4pm. Appointments can be booked by calling 020 8525 6350 or emailing genesis@eastendcab.org.

Residents can also contact the Council’s Woodberry Down regeneration team on WoodberryDown.RegenerationTeam@hackney.gov.uk to book an in-person appointment to discuss regeneration plans, the rehousing process or leaseholder buy-backs.

The new office is part of one of the new developments built through the Woodberry Down regeneration – a partnership between Hackney Council, Berkeley Homes, Notting Hill Genesis, Manor House Development Trust and the Woodberry Down Community Organisation.

To date, the transformation has delivered more than 2,000 new homes including over 500 social rent homes for existing Woodberry Down residents, £12 investment in local infrastructure, £5 million investment in jobs and skills including hundreds of apprenticeships, new green and open spaces including Spring Park and the New River Path, and new community facilities including the Redmond Community Centre and the Woodberry Wetlands.

