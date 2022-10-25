PhD student nominated for two awards

A qualified nurse and PhD student from the University of Bedfordshire has been shortlisted for two separate awards in recognition of his community work with minority groups.

Rohit Sagoo is studying his PhD funded by the Early Years Alliance with the Institute for Health Research (IHR), and has been a qualified nurse since the late 1990s.

At the Nursing Times Awards 2022, Rohit has been nominated for his work with British Sikh Nurses – a community organisation which he founded in 2015 – to bridge the gap between the NHS and South Asian Community, in the category of ‘Nursing in the Community.’

Meanwhile, he has also been shortlisted in the category of ‘Outstanding Contribution to Communities 2022’ at the Ethnicity Awards.

Speaking about his nominations, Rohit said: “Being a finalist for the Ethnicity Awards and Nursing Times Awards is an immense pleasure. The nomination for Outstanding Contribution to Communities for the Ethnicity Awards was pleasantly surprising as it was a public nomination along with notable figures such as Lydia Amoah and Shola Mos-Shogbamimu. Both nominations showcase my grassroots outreach work that bridges the gap between the NHS and the South Asian community in delivering positive health and well-being campaigns and projects.

“I’m looking forward to attending both awards ceremonies and keeping my fingers crossed for an award. Nevertheless, being nominated and recognised for my work is a joy and reflects my PhD research.”

The winners of the Nursing Times Awards will be announced on Wednesday 26th October, with the Ethnicity Awards prizes handed out the following day (27th October).

Professor Gurch Randhawa, the Director of IHR who is working with Rohit on his research, said: “We are delighted to have Rohit funded by the Early Years Alliance to undertake an evaluation of the Luton Starting Well programme for his PhD. It is wonderful to see his community work being recognised via the award nominations.”

Last year, Rohit was named winner of the Royal College of Nursing’s Leadership Award, following his work raising awareness of organ donation in the Sikh community.