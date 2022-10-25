Pioneering LRCs Wins National Award

Bridgwater & Taunton College and University Centre Somerset’s Learning Resource Centre (LRC) has recently won the prestigious CoLRiC Innovative Practice Award 2022.

The award, presented by the Council for Learning Resources in Colleges (CoLRiC), celebrates highly innovative and enthusiastic contributions to team working, which have a demonstrable impact on teaching and learning. This particularly demonstrated through the LRC’s ‘Embedded Librarian’ initiative.

The LRC impressed the judging panel with its engaging, bespoke service for students in-person, across digital platforms, and in print. This includes communication through social media, on and offline resources, and ‘pop-in’ classroom visits.

The panel also felt that the LRC’s innovative service demonstrated sensitivity to the needs of a diverse student community. This includes supporting students with the accuracy of bibliographies, improved writing skills, the wider exploration of information resources, and overall academic confidence.

Jolanta Peters, Research & Library Services Manager, shared,

The library team are thrilled to receive such a prestigious award! We enjoy working together to deliver bespoke services and maximise engagement within our BTC and UCS community, and we would like to thank CoLRiC for recognising the positive impact that this embedded librarian project has on our students’ learning and development

Adam Sturt, Deputy Director of Quality, added,

I am proud that our Learning Resources Service is the winner of the prestigious 2022 CoLRiC Innovative Practice Award. As we celebrate, we reflect on our efforts to innovate and support learning in the digital age. This is an exciting project – a linking bridge with the curriculum that has created a service engaging students with library and learning resources in support of their academic development. We are immensely grateful to CoLRiC for recognising this achievement.

Find out more about the Learning Resource Centres across our three campuses here.