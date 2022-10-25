Staff and volunteers receive long service and special achievement awards

South East Coast Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust, (SECAmb), staff and volunteers were presented with long service awards and special achievement commendations at the Trust’s third and final annual awards ceremony of the year.

The awards, which took place at The Grand Hotel in Eastbourne on Thursday, (20 October), primarily cover achievements across the Trust’s Sussex region.

Queen’s Medals for Long Service and Good Conduct were presented to staff by the Deputy Lieutenant of East Sussex, Mrs Juliet Smith, while staff were also recognised for 20 and 30 years’ NHS service.

Chief Executive Commendations were presented across a number of categories including Clinical Excellence, Voluntary or Community service and Leadership.

There was a commendation for PC Susannah Maynard from Sussex Police for the professional and compassionate manner in which she managed a particularly challenging incident, which included safeguarding concerns, alongside ambulance crews.

Team of the Year went to a group of paramedics for their improvisation when responding to a challenging and serious RTC which involved a trapped motorcyclist and saw the team use a stretcher to free him before commencing a successful resuscitation.

SECAmb Employee of the Year was named as Amaraghosha Carter, SECAmb Associate Director or Information Technology.

Full details of all long service and commendation award winners can be found below.