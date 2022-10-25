Tribute paid to former councillor Jim Andrews





17 October 2022



It is with great sadness that we announce that Jim Andrews BEM, formerly deputy leader of the council, has died.

Jim, 71, had served on the council from 1986 until May this year and represented the Rockingham Ward. He became deputy leader in 2006, a position he held until this year. He had also served as chairperson of South Yorkshire Fire Authority for 16 years. He was awarded the British Empire Medal in the 2015 New Year Honours for his services to local government.

He lived with his partner of many years, fellow councillor Sharon Howard. He was a keen football fan and, despite being passionate about his hometown, was a Sheffield United supporter. This often caused some fun to be poked by him, or towards him, in council meetings.

Cllr Sir Steve Houghton CBE, Leader of Barnsley Council, said: “We are all devastated for Jim and Sharon’s family. Jim was one of the best councillors Barnsley has ever had. His achievements were huge and he still had so much more to give.

“Jim has been taken from us far too soon. I’ve not only lost a wonderful colleague, I’ve lost a dear friend, and Barnsley has lost a good son.

“My thoughts are with Sharon and their family.”