University Centre Grimsby Celebrates Graduation of 2022 Students With Lavish Ceremonies

University Centre Grimsby held its annual graduation ceremonies on Thursday 20th and Friday 21st October, where hundreds of students gathered at the prestigious Great Grimsby Town Hall to celebrate their academic achievement together. They were accompanied by family and friends as they donned their cap and gowns and received their degree certificates in front of a crowd of cheering people.

The students were treated to rousing speeches from our two principal guests; Danni Leggatt, Head of Human Resources for Organisation Development at the Karro Food Group, Sofina Foods, and Janette Clark, New Product Development Director, Young’s Seafood, part of Sofina Foods. Their inspiring and thoughtful words struck a chord with everyone in attendance. There were also speeches from Ann Hardy, CEO of TEC Partnership, and Rachel Ellis-Jones, Principal of University Centre Grimsby.

The students then processed to the Grimsby Minster shortly afterwards, led by a professional piper and drummers, to enjoy food and refreshments after each of the ceremonies. These graduation ceremonies are the culmination of every student’s hard work and perseverance throughout their degree, and everyone who graduated should be incredibly proud of their achievements.

Milly Woods, who graduated with a BA (Hons) in Business Management with Marketing and won the Student Endeavour Award, said: “The course has given me so much confidence. I had no idea what to expect when I started at UCG but it surpassed all of my expectations. The tutors were so supportive and had such a breadth of experience. It’s unique in the way it supports you. You are encouraged to find yourself and are championed by your tutors regardless of your background. I have always wanted to work in the public sector and UCG have definitely played a big part in getting me to where I want to be.”

Source link